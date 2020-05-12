Dog gone loving way to say farewell to man’s bestie

Matthias Loththofen is looking for closure for your four-legged best pal, like his friend Simba.

THINK of a couple of those hairy chested world leader types out there, and then think of your favourite furball who has the run of your home and the controls the strings to your heart.

So who would you rather throw a state funeral for?

Well maybe not a lavish last goodbye, just a fitting farewell for the furry member of your family who over the years shares the love.

This poignant pang we feel when one of our great mates, even one of the mongrel kind, is what drove Matthias Loththofen to found Mary Valley Pet Cremations which delivers not just doggie closure but fitting send-offs to all creatures great and small.

Whether they be of mice or man-sized Great Dane proportions, Matthias will come to families or single owners in their hour of need to not only collect and cremate, but ensure a heartfelt homage to hounds, cats and even much-loved guinea pigs.

“For me it is important for you to honour the time and the connection you have had with that animal,” he said.

“For kids they are siblings – animals have taken on the role of filling our social needs, and from my point of view there’s nothing wrong with that.

“My view is that it’s about enjoying your time with your animal.”

Matthias said the mourning process in modern families has been extended beyond family members or human friends to include their (usually) furry best pals, due largely to a more personally disconnected lifestyle.

He said children grow up, move away to study, but when their loyal family pet finally passes on “a whole chapter of your life goes away and you feel that as a very sharp pain”.

These animals have “made connections and memories way beyond what animals used to do” and the cremation service allows people “room and space to be mournful and be very sad about it and not to cover it up.”

Matthias said the home collections are a way of creating an inner moment for the owners to say goodbye.

“I have a small ambulance stretcher and we put the animal on it and roll it over to the car and we wait until I feel they have been given their last view,” he said.

“I then ask if somebody wants to put on the last blanket, we put that over and then I drive off.

“There is not a single person who does not like this, it just shows respect and that this somebody was lowed.”

Matthias said these cremations give solace for all walks of life from doctors to battlers, from real estate agents through to knockabouts.

“In 2017 the sudden death of my friend’s dog highlighted the absence of a local pet crematorium,” he said.

“It drew my attention and planted the idea of a home-based life where I could get to know my neighbours, make more memories and grow old with them so I made a plan to make it happen.”

He will arrive and collect the deceased pet from home or a vet clinic before a cremation is completed within 7-10 days with a choice of wooden and brass urns for the ashes.