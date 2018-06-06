Dog-gone removal of water bowls 'a real howler'

A CANINE custom has dried up in an idyllic beach-side community, leaving businesses calling for their water bowls back.

LJ Hooker Peregian Beach office manager Roz Armour said a dog water bowl in front of her store was missing when she came into work earlier this week.

Ms Armour said she noticed a series of water bowls had been taken from in front of businesses that deemed themselves dog-friendly.

Noosa Council said it was one of about 30 "old plastic containers" it removed from the Peregian Beach village precinct in response to complaints from the public.

"We have a lot of pet-friendly holiday properties so we like to have them (water bowls) here for dogs that come up on holidays," Ms Armour said.

She said a community member had been refilling and cleaning the bowls on a regular basis for more than a decade.

"It would be nice if they were back."

Peticular owner Jon Manning said the village had become known for the water bowls, recalling people referencing them when he was based in Sydney.

"When we first decided to move the business to Peregian it was the most dog-friendly place we had been to," Mr Manning said.

"I'm really sad they (the bowls) have been taken away."

He said there was a huge combined effort by businesses to encourage pet owners to shop in the village.

"I'm confused why they (the council) have done it," Mr Manning said.

"We have put a couple out as a part of our store set-up, which get used.

"The village has kind of been synonymous with these white bowls and being so dog-friendly."

He suggested more permanent dog bowl infrastructure, such as those that attach to drinking fountains, could be a solution to the complaints.

A Noosa Council spokesman said the containers its officers removed were not suitable as pet water bowls as they were either very old, broken and had sharp edges, or they were mouldy or contained algae.

"Officers did not remove containers placed near taps, as these are generally flushed out regularly and were mostly in good condition," the spokesman said.

"Nor did council officers remove any of the plastic water bowls put out by shopkeepers for their customers' dogs."

He said a proliferation of old damaged ice cream and other containers along the streets and in parks and gardens was neither good for the environment nor the health of the dogs that drank from them or the amenity of the area.

Stuart Cumming