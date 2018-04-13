Dog mauled to death in own backyard

A FAMILY pet has been mauled to death in its own backyard at Eli Waters.

The bloodied cattle dog's owner made the gruesome discovery on Wednesday and immediately contacted Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Council Acting CEO Peter Care said the two dogs believed to be involved in the attack had since been impounded.

The Chronicle understands both are Staffordshire Terriers.

"A Council animal management officer was called to the site about 7pm after the home owner discovered the tragedy," he said.

"Council cannot comment further on this incident due to possible legal action."

Under council regulations, all dogs found to be responsible for vicious attacks are declared dangerous and the owners urged to surrender their pets for euthanasia.

"The alternative is costly," Mr Care said.

"A secure enclosure with wire fencing needs to be built and registration of a dangerous dog is about $690 per year."

The fatal attack comes just weeks after reports of a number of non-fatal attacks on dogs on the Fraser Coast.

In this region alone, Council has had 104 reports of dog attacks in the past 12 months.

Earlier this month, Margaret Hodgon's 12-year-old dog Danny was attacked by two larger canines while at an off-leash beach in Urangan.

The bite caused severe damage on the leg of the silky maltese.

Meanwhile, another dog owner in Eli Waters, had his Irish Wolfhound attacked while on a walk in early March.

The vet bill cost in excess of $1000 and Mr Howard never found out who was responsible for the attacking dogs.

Both owners believe the number of dogs attacked exceeded those reported to council.