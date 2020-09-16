Dog owner barking mad at Noosa’s lack of patrols

This dog owner is doing the right thing by exercising at Noosa's Dog Beach which is an off leash area.

This dog owner is doing the right thing by exercising at Noosa's Dog Beach which is an off leash area.

A dog owner fed up with the lack of leash enforcements in Noosa is threatening to stop paying his council registration fees.

Richard Jordan is demanding the council to start using the more than $400,000 it receives in registration fees to beef up its response to dog management.

Fear Fluffy as council reveals do attack dangers

Savage Sunshine Beach dog attack on elderly lady

He wants the council to increase patrols between 5am and 7.30am, and issue $1000 fines similar to driving while using mobile phones.

“There should be zero tolerance of dogs who are not on leads as they are causing most of the attacks … it’s not complicated,” he said.

Richard Jordan’s dog was attacked savagely in 2014.

“I lived at Sunrise Beach for seven years and all the good places to walk a dog, I couldn’t walk because it wasn’t safe.”

Mr Jordan’s dog was savagely mauled at Castaways Beach about six years ago.

“I’ve just got another dog and I don’t want her to go through that,” he said.

Mr Jordan said these days he sees up to 40-50 dogs running free at Sunrise Beach, an on-leash area, without ever being stopped and fined by council.

Richard Jordan wants the council to beef up its dog management program.

His social media post threatening to boycott dog registrations has attracted more than 370 comments.

The shire has 10,148 registered dogs with fees ranging from free for pensioners to $489 for the council’s 15 regulated dangerous and menacing dogs.

“Fees paid must then be used for animal management purposes,” council local laws manager Phil Amson said.

“These include provision of doggie waste bags which in recent years has seen an increase to registration fees.

Richard Jordan’s new puppy which he hopes will be better protected by Noosa’s dog laws.

Mr Amson said registration fees increased from $13 to $30 three years ago to offset the costs to supply environmentally friendly compostable corn starch bags.

The council also uses the revenue to run pounds, education program, ongoing patrols involving four officers and investigations of dog-related complaints.

Serious dog attacks can result in fines, worth more than $2600.