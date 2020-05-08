Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dogs will now be able to start enjoying off-leash dog areas alongside their four-legged friends as the Brisbane City Council announced the parks will progressively reopen across the city.
Dogs will now be able to start enjoying off-leash dog areas alongside their four-legged friends as the Brisbane City Council announced the parks will progressively reopen across the city.
News

Dog parks get green light to reopen

by Isabella Magee
8th May 2020 4:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOG parks have been given the all clear to reopen from Friday.

Dogs will now be able to start enjoying off-leash dog areas alongside their four-legged friends as the Brisbane City Council announced the parks will progressively reopen across the city.

But the council is stressing dog owners continue safe social distancing and hygiene while using the areas while also urging people keep walking their dogs in areas other than off-leash parks.

Foreshore dog off-leash areas and designated unfenced dog off-leash areas are still open, as they have were not shut during the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

The council said it is working closely with the Federal Government and Queensland Health, following expert health advice to help minimise the transmission of coronavirus.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Dog parks get green light to reopen

coronavirus dog parks editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa opens up for Mother’s Day

        Noosa opens up for Mother’s Day

        News Local families can visit local parks “or another public space if you are with the people you live with, or if you are by yourself, with one other people”.

        Family’s extra special reason to celebrate Mother’s Day

        premium_icon Family’s extra special reason to celebrate Mother’s Day

        News A newborn could make Mother’s Day 2020 extra special for this Noosa family.

        Tourism Noosa moves to ease pressures for local businesses

        premium_icon Tourism Noosa moves to ease pressures for local businesses

        News Tourism Noosa CEO Melanie Anderson has announced the waiving of membership fees to...

        Pushing on with trail

        premium_icon Pushing on with trail

        News The traditional owners the Kabi Kabi People, CABN, the Queensland Government and...