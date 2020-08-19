Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged with animal cruelty and weapon offences for allegedly fatally shooting his neighbour’s dog.
A man has been charged with animal cruelty and weapon offences for allegedly fatally shooting his neighbour’s dog.
Crime

Dog ‘shot dead’ by neighbour, cops say

by Angie Raphael
19th Aug 2020 2:45 PM

A 49-year-old man has been charged with animal cruelty and other offences after allegedly shooting dead his neighbour's dog in Western Australia.

Police say the red cloud kelpie cross doberman named Splinter had wandered onto the man's Jurien Bay Vista property on Sunday afternoon, and as his owner called him back, the accused came through his front door and shot the dog with a rifle.

Splinter was rushed to the Dongara Veterinary Clinic but died on the way there.

The man has been charged with 13 offences including animal cruelty over the shooting death of Splinter. Picture: WA Police Force
The man has been charged with 13 offences including animal cruelty over the shooting death of Splinter. Picture: WA Police Force

Police say they seized seven rifles, a shotgun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia from the alleged shooter.

He has been charged with 13 offences including animal cruelty, possessing an unlicensed firearm, failing to provide adequate storage facilities to ensure firearms or ammunition safety, and discharging a firearm to cause fear or danger.

He is scheduled to face Geraldton Magistrates Court on September 3.

Originally published as Dog 'shot dead' by neighbour, cops say

animal cruelty

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hi-tech plans to tackle Peregian fire storms

        Premium Content Hi-tech plans to tackle Peregian fire storms

        News It’s the revenge of the geeks working at the council-developed digital hub to help send in the bots when fires threaten.

        Give a little, help a lot: Charity appeal to be livestreamed

        Premium Content Give a little, help a lot: Charity appeal to be livestreamed

        Community Wishlist Giving Day encourages locals to dig deep for a good cause

        New owners pay $17m to knock down neighbouring mansions

        Premium Content New owners pay $17m to knock down neighbouring mansions

        Property Neighbouring Noosa mansions are set to be knocked down

        11 Coast nights out that went horribly wrong

        Premium Content 11 Coast nights out that went horribly wrong

        Crime Here are 11 nights out on the Coast that went horribly wrong