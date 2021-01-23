Dog waits for owner at hospital for days

A loyal pup has melted hearts by showing up at hospital each morning waiting patiently while her sick owner was being treated.

A devoted dog has spent days turning up outside a hospital and waiting patiently while her sick owner was being treated.

The pup, named Boncuk, followed the ambulance that took her owner to the hospital with a brain embolism in Trabzon, on Turkey's Black Sea coast, on January 14.

Even though family members took Boncuk home after that first visit, she managed to escape every day for a visit to the hospital, where she waited patiently outside the entrance for her owner of nine years, Cemal Senturk.

Boncuk made a daily visit to the hospital in Turkey for six days. Picture: DHA

The daily ritual continued for six days until Mr Senturk was well enough to go home.

A spokesman for the Medical Park Hospital told CNN Mr Senturk's apartment was nearby but his family wasn't sure how Boncuk kept getting out each day.

"His dog Boncuk has followed him to the hospital gate and refused to leave for six days until her owner was discharged," the spokesman said.

The pooch was waiting for her owner of nine years, Cemal Senturk, while he was in hospital. Picture: Medical Park Hospital

"Even though the family (took) Boncuk back home she managed to escape every day to wait at the hospital gate."

A hospital security guard told Turkey's Demirören News Agency that Boncuk never attempted to go inside the hospital.

"She comes every day around 9am and waits until nightfall. She doesn't go in," he said.

"When the door opens she pokes her head inside."

Boncuk escaped from home every day for her daily visit. Picture: DHA

Mr Senturk was able to see and communicate with his beloved pet through the window during his time in hospital.

Meanwhile, Boncuk became a favourite among staff at the hospital, who fed her and showered her with attention.

"Boncuk has behaved really sweet during the six days and has managed to capture the love and affection of the whole staff," the spokesman said.

Hospital staff said she never ventured inside, but waited patiently for hours outside the entrance. Picture: DHA

"Cemal Senturk has been with Boncuk for nine years and he also stated that he missed her a lot during his stay at the hospital."

Eventually, Mr Senturk was released from hospital and reunited with an excited Boncuk at the hospital gate.

"She's very used to me. And I miss her too, constantly," Mr Senturk told Demirören News Agency.

Originally published as Dog waits for owner at hospital for days