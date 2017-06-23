MAN'S BEST FRIEND: Harry tries his paw doing office work at RSPCA Noosa.

MEET Harry.

As a temporary resident of Noosa RSPCA, Harry has put his paw up to help raise awareness of the benefits of taking your dog to work.

And, it must be said, to raise awareness that the ultra-friendly border collie is available to grace an exceptionally good home, though his computing skills may need some work.

But today is Take Your Dog to Work Day, so early-rising workers: quickly ring your employer and tell them you will be arriving accompanied today.

Employers are meanwhile asked to open their businesses to pet dogs, which is proven to be a very positive experience for both workers and for the dogs.

For one, dog owners are better at dealing with stressful events, and this helps them avoid anxiety-related illnesses.

RSPCA Noosa manager of 23 years Nicole Cleary couldn't agree more.

"It's a great idea. Having a dog at work can increase productivity, and calm you down," she said.

Clinical psychologist and dog owner Samantha Clarke said as well as being wonderful companions, research has shown that owning a dog can have a number of psychological benefits.

"Dog owners report less depression and cope with grief and stress better than non-dog owners. A dog can lift our spirits when we feel low," Dr Clarke said.

"Having your dog at work encourages small mindful breaks which are all linked to reduced burn out and increased productivity. Dogs can also promote connection and communication between staff members building team cohesion. It creates a work place that is warm, flexible and open."