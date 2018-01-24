Menu
Login
News

Doggie bags set to be eco friendly

WASTE BUSTER: Councillor Joe Jurisevic says the switch to compostable dog waste bags will greatly reduce the amount of plastic entering the waste stream.
WASTE BUSTER: Councillor Joe Jurisevic says the switch to compostable dog waste bags will greatly reduce the amount of plastic entering the waste stream. Contributed

NOOSA'S plant-based eco-friendly dog waste bags will arrive soon.

"We expect the new bags to arrive in the next two weeks, in which time we'll be using up the last of the degradable waste bags,” Councillor Joe Jurisevic said.

"We hope to have enough of the old product to see out the next two weeks, but some dispensers may run out a little early.

"Therefore, we're asking dog owners to support the transition by taking only what they need from council's dispensers.

"Better still, it's a great opportunity for dog owners to use up any bags they have at home.”

He said the council provided the waste bags as a courtesy but it was every dog owner's responsibility to make sure they cleaned up after their pet.

Council's switch to remove plastic dog waste bags from circulation reflecting a commitment to reducing environmental hazards and reducing unnecessary waste.

"Some environmentally aware dog owners already have their own compostable waste bags, which is great to see,” Cr Jurisevic said.

"We'd remind them to take a couple along as they walk their dogs in the next two weeks.”

Made from cornstarch, the new bags decompose in the environment. By contrast, degradable bags, although they break down, leave plastic particles.

The compostable bag roll-out comes ahead of the State Government's single-use plastic shopping bag ban, to take effect from July.

"Removing plastic bags from the waste stream and natural areas - where some of them inevitably end up - will greatly reduce our impact on the environment. We appreciate dog owners' support,” Cr Jurisevic said.

For information about keeping a dog in Noosa Shire, visit council's website here.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Heartless thief steals 'priceless' rod from disabled tourist

Heartless thief steals 'priceless' rod from disabled tourist

Heartless thief steals "priceless” handmade fishing rod from disabled holidaymaker

Village people share the culinary spoils

ALL HANDS: The Veggie Village crew at Peregian Beach take a photo break from their working bee.

Community gardens essential part of social fabric

Stalking cop a 'particularly stupid' thing to do

ON DUTY: Sergeant Mal Scott.

Tamielle-Ame Andreassen-Marks is prohibited from using social media

Cross-legged town demands public toilet

Cooroy Chamber president Danielle Taylor at Apex Park.

Hundreds of residents fit to burst with frustration

Local Partners