Dogs swelter in Noosa's heatwave conditions

never leave dogs in the car in this hot weather.

THE RSPCA is being swamped with calls from people reporting animals suffering heat stress.

"In the past week we've had 28 hot-animal-in-car jobs, 62 jobs regarding animals with little or no shade and shelter, and 110 with insufficient water,” RSPCA Qld spokesman Michael Beatty said.

"These numbers are horrifying.

"Some people are simply not listening.

"If it's 30 degrees outside, the temperature inside a car can potentially rise to well over 40 degrees in less than five minutes.

"We tested a light- coloured sedan and the temperature rose to 57degrees in 12 minutes.

"Any animal left inside would have been dead.”

Dogs left in backyards can also be at risk.

"A dog can survive for days without food, but in these temperatures, if they don't have shade or can't reach water they'll die,” Mr Beatty said.

If you see an animal in distress, contact the RSPCA's 24/7 Animal Emergency Hotline, 1300ANIMAL (1300 264 625).