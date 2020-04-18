Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Pets & Animals

Dog’s terrible haircut goes viral

by Alex Turner-Cohen
18th Apr 2020 4:49 PM

Many Australians stuck at home while socially isolating might've been tempted to trim their own hair while unable to get to a salon.

But let this Sydney dog's plight serve as a warning to stay away from the scissors.

Mashi the Pomeranian was unlucky enough to be treated to a DIY doggy grooming session at the hands of his inexperienced owner, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The pictures of the pooch before and after the tragic hair cut say it all.

Mashi before his tragic haircut
Mashi before his tragic haircut

His human, founder of Atelier Romy jewellery, Hermione Underwood, shared images of the new style on Instagram.

"Take it from @bossmash and wait until the professionals are back," Underwood said in the post, which has received more than 1000 reactions.

coronaviruspromo

 

In the first photo, Mashi looks adoringly at the camera, with a head and body full of fluffy fur.

But in the second photo, he looks decidedly embarrassed. And his hairstyle is … well, embarrassing.

Mashi even took aim at his human on his own Instagram page.

"And you thought you were having a bad hair day," Mashi said, with the hashtags #myhoomanscantcutgood and #covidtimes.

Mashi the Pomeranian has also taken a cut (pun intended) at his owner via his Instagram bio.

"Was a proud Pom but you may know me bc I-SO-bad-haircut", it reads.

Originally published as Dog's terrible haircut goes viral

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus dog grooming pets viral

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        School Captain optimistic despite starting term at home

        premium_icon School Captain optimistic despite starting term at home

        News For our senior High School students, 2020 has proven to be a less than ideal way to complete your final year of studies.

        Taking shelter from COVID-19 threat in Cooroy stopover

        premium_icon Taking shelter from COVID-19 threat in Cooroy stopover

        News RV refugees on the road seeking Noosa shelter.

        Mercy flight from Peru for Noosa woman

        premium_icon Mercy flight from Peru for Noosa woman

        News Noosa woman back home after last mercy flight out of Peru and still loving love...

        Anzac spirit lives on with live dawn service broadcast

        premium_icon Anzac spirit lives on with live dawn service broadcast

        News Noosa to celebrate Anzac Day with respect by live broadcast as the usual crowd must...