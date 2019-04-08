Doing the carpool tango in Noosa's Hastings St

AS the holiday crowd descends on Hastings St ahead of the peak Easter period, the often-frustrating task of finding a park, is being made a little easier by the latest carpooling trial.

This is Liftango take two, the app for Hastings St employees only designed to lessen valuable car parking space being "eaten up" by workers' vehicles.

Liftango business development spokesman JJ O'Brien has just been part of an employee workshop at the Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club aimed at promoting a greater take up of staffers use the app to arrange shared rides to work. This is an initiative of the Hastings Street Association and Noosa Council's Go Noosa as part of the multi-pronged approach that includes free bus travel.

"You guys have seasonal congestion issues coming into a holiday period. We're really trying to target the employees of the Hastings St precinct, to car pool together, to leave a vehicle behind," JJ said.

"To have two or three in a vehicle we incentivise that through user rewards - dedicated parking. Council has designated 10 carparking spaces and some of the employers are contributing car spaces, so it's about if you share, we validate that within your app and we'll issue you a virtual carpark ticket.

"So you have a dedicated carpark bay and you don't have come and circle around," he said.

The previous Christmas period trial saw definite interest in the app, but Liftango admits it has to refine its "onboarding process" due to the fact that this has to be a closed network made up solely for Hasting St employees.

They're looking to adapt the system to the Noosa street's special circumstances.

Hastings Street Association's Jan Sinclair said the workshop was trying to familiarise workers with the workings of the app, especially the less tech savvy.

"This is literally a bit of hands on-exercise, to help get them over that first hurdle," she said.

Jan said they had about 200 app downloads when Liftango was first launched here and about 125 are still actively sticking with the service.

"Liftango have been great, they've been very responsive to our needs," Jan said.

"The problem that we have, is at any given period of time we have about 1500 to 2000 employees down here and somewhere between 800-900 parking spaces total.

"So you can imagine if our own employees are coming to work here by driving and garaging their cars for eight hours a day, there's not really a lot of parking for anyone else."

She said the business owners were also mindful that the solutions were affordable for the workers.

"Having to spend a lot of money on public transport is not great so if we can do a ride share program in addition to pushing people to scooters and to public transport ..."

Jan said this ride sharing is something that can be expanded to include drop-offs at Noosa Junction on the way to and from Hastings St as part of this "adaptive change".

"We've known from the beginning this would beat least a 12 month uptake to get it rolling. ... to get a change in attitude,” she said.