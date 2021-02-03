Dolphins bolster ranks ahead of season kick off

Dakota Tolhurst, Stevie-Ray Haenga Albert and Kodi McConnell are set to play for the Kawana Dolphins in 2021.

Kawana Dolphins will have 10 fresh faces in their pod when they take to the paddock this season.

The Sunshine Coast rugby league competition is set to start in the coming weeks with a draw yet to be released.

It’s been a long time coming for local clubs who were forced to abandon the competition last year due to COVID-19.

A-grade Coach Andrew Hinson said to get on the field in any capacity this year was exciting.

“Back to back pre-seasons are starting to take their toll a little bit,” he said.

“Everybody is real keen to get on the field and I’m really looking forward to it.”

The coach said the club had some losses but also some great gains.

“We lost a couple of key boys that went over to the Falcons at the moment, which is great we encourage that,” he said.

“So we had to be a bit strategic in what we did in trying to replace a couple of positions.

“We’re happy with what we’ve been able to get that combined with our strong juniors.

“I‘m pretty excited about the roster that we’ve been able to put together for 2021.”

As for standout players, Hinson said he was looking forward to seeing what a new player from Roma had to offer.

“I’m excited with young player Jack Just, he’s a half back that has only recently come down,” he said.

“He’s still fairly young but he seems to have a really good experienced head on his shoulders and he’s very easy to deal with.

“So I’m pretty impressed with Jack at the moment.”

Another standout for the coach is Stevie-Ray Haenga Albert.

The New Zealander is currently completing pre-season training with the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

“He’s killing it so I don’t know if we’ll actually get him back,” Hinson said.

“I spoke to him a few times and just sort of said, ‘look you’re at that level and you want to push forward, so just concentrate on your pre-season’.

“If and when it turns out that he potentially doesn’t make the side he can come back to us.

“He’s doing extremely well over there and has a great attitude, a very talented player.”

Other new faces include:

Khai Currie

Currie is a former Under 20s Sunshine Coast Falcons player.

The second rower has been described as strong and powerful on the paddock.

Sam Wright

The former Kawana junior has returned back to his home after stints in the Intrust Super Cup.

The fullback played for the Sunshine Coast Falcons and Norths Devils.

Coach Andrew Hinson said Wright brought a wealth of experience to the squad.

Former Sunshine Coast Falcons winger Sam Wright.

Stevie-Ray Haenga Albert

The young hooker/half hails from New Zealand.

He’s currently completing pre-season training with the Sunshine Coast Falcons and by all accounts has made a big impression with the coaching team.

Stevie-Ray Haenga Albert from New Zealand is undertaking pre-season training with the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

Maranatha (AJ) Raeli

AJ is a front rower who Hinson described as big, strong and fast.

Raeli has played with the North Devils and the East Tigers previously.

IRL under 19s semi-final Brothers v Norths, AJ Raeli in action.

Phillip Taylor

The former Kawana junior has returned home after a stint in the army.

Taylor played with the Falcons from 2013 to 2015.

Phillip Taylor will line up for the Dolphins.

Tom Sly

The fullback has previously played in the FOGS cup with the Burleigh Bears and Bonds Pirates.

Bond Pirates Tom Sly sprints down the touchline. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Kodi McConnell

McConnell is originally from Bundaberg and has been a Central Crows representative.

A former Storm Sunshine Coast Academy player, he is definitely a player with plenty of potential who is looking to make a big impact.

Kodi McConnell was the first Fraser Coast Falcons Academy player to earn a spot in Melbourne Storm's Sunshine Coast-based academy. Photo: Matthew McInerney

Zac Kearns

Kearns is a second rower and a former Kawana junior.

He’s previously played Under 20s with the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

Falcons forward Zac Kearns.

Dakota Tolhurst

The centre has been described as very powerful and fast by Hinson.

Tolhurst is a former U20’s Falcons player and previously played for Caloundra in the local league competition.

Caloundra centre Dakota Tolhurst makes a break.

Eseki Moce

The Fijian flyer came over from rugby union with Caloundra Lighthouses.

The winger also played Rugby 7’s with the Queensland Academy of Sport.