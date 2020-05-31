Dolphins can still make a huge rugby splash this season

NOOSA Dolphins are raring to go play the house down as soon as they receive the all clear to restart their ruby union season with their fancy new electronic scoreboard to go along with some other new “bells and whistles”.

They are well set up with a new gym and workshop thanks to a federal grant delivered with the support of Noosa MP Llew O’Brien.

Dolphins president Donald McKill said they also have new security cameras at Dolphin Park in Sunshine Beach.

All in all Noosa, the powerhouse of Sunshine Coast rugby, is all set up for June 12 return to the field for training.

“Community sport falls in the normal (government) guidelines on June 12 when we go into phase two,” he said.

“Phase two is 22 people on site training at any one time with no contact and when we go phase three, which is a hundred on the 10th of July, that’s when we can go to full training with everybody there ate the one time.

“August the first we potentially start playing,” he said.

McKill said there will be three weeks to get fit for the kick-off.

“Everybody’s absolutely desperate to get back out there, it’s been a real struggle,” he said.

“Everybody, junior kids and seniors, just haven’t been able to do what we normally do at this time of the year, but nobody has.

“We just have to accept that as the rule of thumb.”

McKill said an August restart will see a grand final in early November where the Dolphin teams would be expected to figure strongly, certainly the A grade under veteran coach Mick Phelan.

“It will be a shortened season. So it’s all about now looking to see how we can add value and we’re in a fantastic position to do that because of the new scoreboard, and some sponsors breakfast we’re going to arrange,” he said.

“We’ve got a fantastic team up there running both departments, junior and senior, and the girls as well. We’ve just been hamstrung … we were fully signed on (for all grades), we had started our (senior) season in reserved grade.

“We only got one game under our belt. We’ll get there, we’ve just got to work through the process and we can’t jump the gun.”

McKill said the Dolphins are no known for taking short cuts in any season and in this highly unusual sporting climate, their approach will not be any different.