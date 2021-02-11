Dolphins make waves out west ahead of major battles

The Noosa Dolphins have begun 2021 in the same fashion they finished 2020 with a successful tournament at the Roma 7s.

A mixture of A-grade, reserve grade and colts players made up the Dolphins men's team who were coached by Ryan Frisby.

The Noosa outfit finished third overall on the weekend after they lost their cup semi-final match against respected 7s side Tahi who eventually went on to win the plate final.

Marlins to be major boost for aspiring talent

Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

Frisby said he couldn't be happier with how the boys performed throughout the tournament.

"I was pretty proud of the boys as we didn't expect too much going into the weekend, but I thought they played awesome and above expectations," he said.

"Going into the semi-final against Tahi we didn't have anything to lose because they're a good team, so to make the cup semi is good achievement."

Tom McAneney was granted captaincy for the Dolphins side and said his biggest takeaway from the tournament was how the team improved each game.

"Our first game we didn't play too well as we had never played together but our second, third and fourth games we just played better and better," McAneney said.

"We went out there for a good little trip away, not thinking too much of it but to finish third for a bunch of 15-a-side players we were really happy."

McAneney said another positive was the team's defence as they only conceded five tries across their four games.

"It was something that just seemed to click when we got out there," McAneney said.

"I think because of what we do here for our 15-a-side team it just transferred over and we were all doing it for each other."

In the women's open competition, Noosa and USC made the semi-finals in the Plate Division before being knocked out while the Sunshine Coast Fever went on to win the Plate Division in a thrilling final 21-10 over BSB.

The Dolphins are set to begin their 15-a-side, A-grade pre-season campaign against some pretty hefty opposition and McAneney knows the players couldn't be more excited.

"We're set to play the premiers of the Darling Downs competition, the premiers of the Gold Coast competition, the premiers of the Canberra competition and then a Brisbane Easts side as well," he said.

"It'll be really good to see how we go given we've got a few new players that have come in and some players that have left from last year.

"Overall, everyone's just really keen for the season to get underway."