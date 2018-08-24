Dolphins ready to fire up for grand final glory

Back Row: (L to R) Donald McKill (president), Peter Moore (manager) John Southern, Josh Munro, Rhys Carroll, Tyler Searle, Federico Grigera, Zac Howson, Sam Koning, Tom Kearney (asst. Coach). Centre Row Jarrad Postle: (asst. trainer) Brad Morgan, Keith Strajnar, Dave Grant, Corey Dietrich, Matt Green, Kyle Beaky, Will Rogers, Cooper Lau, Michael Phelan (coach). Front row; Jonathan Davies, Eric Smyth, Travis Perugini, Brandon Mayhew (captain), Tim Matters, Will Christie, Jordan Mayhew, Dean BerkhoutAbsent: Mark Johnson (asst. coach) Mark Leech (head trainer).

RUGBY: With the Noosa Dolphins about to play Caloundra Lighthouses to defend their rugby union grand final tomorrow in Noosa's toughest assignment in years, here is the team run down:

15. Brandon Mayhew

(captain)

Age: 24

Junior Club: Noosa

Deceptive and elusive

14. Jordan Mayhew

Age: 22

Junior Club: Noosa

Speed, step and finisher; goalkicker

13. Tim Matters

Age: 22

Junior Club: Noosa

Devastating defender

12 Will Rogers

Age: 21

Juniors club: Noosa

Prodigious line breaker

11. Rhys Carroll

Age: 22

Junior club: Noosa

Hitting form, one to watch.

10. Kyle Beaky

Age: 30

Junior Club: Noosa

Guile, time and experience

9. Will Christie

Age: 19

Junior Club: Noosa

Precocious talent, tough

8. Corey Dietrich

Age: 27

Junior club: Noosa

Unrelenting, pack leader.

7. Keith Strajnar

Age: 28

Junior Club: Noosa

Mr Reliability, knows no fear.

6. John Southern

Age: 30

Junior club: Newbridge RFC, County Kildare IRE.

Uncompromising across the paddock

5. Cooper Lau

Age: 28

Junior Club: Noosa

Leave nothing on the paddock, consistent

4. Jonathan Davey

Age: 23

Junior Club: Noosa

Quiet achiever, quality performer

3. Dave Grant

Age: 21

Junior club: Noosa

No-frills workhorse, pillar of set pieces.

2. Matt Green

Age 29

Junior club: Noosa

Courageous, focused.

1. Federico Grigera

Age: 25

Junior Club: San Marcos, Argentina

Perpetual motion, hard to stop.