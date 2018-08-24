Dolphins ready to fire up for grand final glory
RUGBY: With the Noosa Dolphins about to play Caloundra Lighthouses to defend their rugby union grand final tomorrow in Noosa's toughest assignment in years, here is the team run down:
15. Brandon Mayhew
(captain)
Age: 24
Junior Club: Noosa
Deceptive and elusive
14. Jordan Mayhew
Age: 22
Junior Club: Noosa
Speed, step and finisher; goalkicker
13. Tim Matters
Age: 22
Junior Club: Noosa
Devastating defender
12 Will Rogers
Age: 21
Juniors club: Noosa
Prodigious line breaker
11. Rhys Carroll
Age: 22
Junior club: Noosa
Hitting form, one to watch.
10. Kyle Beaky
Age: 30
Junior Club: Noosa
Guile, time and experience
9. Will Christie
Age: 19
Junior Club: Noosa
Precocious talent, tough
8. Corey Dietrich
Age: 27
Junior club: Noosa
Unrelenting, pack leader.
7. Keith Strajnar
Age: 28
Junior Club: Noosa
Mr Reliability, knows no fear.
6. John Southern
Age: 30
Junior club: Newbridge RFC, County Kildare IRE.
Uncompromising across the paddock
5. Cooper Lau
Age: 28
Junior Club: Noosa
Leave nothing on the paddock, consistent
4. Jonathan Davey
Age: 23
Junior Club: Noosa
Quiet achiever, quality performer
3. Dave Grant
Age: 21
Junior club: Noosa
No-frills workhorse, pillar of set pieces.
2. Matt Green
Age 29
Junior club: Noosa
Courageous, focused.
1. Federico Grigera
Age: 25
Junior Club: San Marcos, Argentina
Perpetual motion, hard to stop.