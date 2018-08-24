Dolphins ready to play for 80 as they go for a three-peat

CHAMPION EFFORT: Noosa Dolphins wil;l be looking to turn the clock back to 2017 when they defeated Caloundra Lighthouses 17-13 .

Tom Threadingham

THE Ray White Noosa Dolphins go into tomorrow's rugby away union grand final against Caloundra as clear underdogs having failed to record a victory against the Lighthouses in the 2018 season.

Despite the record this year, coach Michael Phelan remains confident that his charges have the ability to upset the frontrunners in the final game of the year.

"It will take a huge effort, but I have said all along, despite the results, we have proven we can match their attack but just need to sustain that effort for the full 80 minutes,” Mr Phelan said.

"I know it is a bit cliche, but you cannot win if you don't stick in for the full game.

"Any lapses are punished by a well-drilled side like Caloundra, and we have fallen victim to that this year.”

The forwards again are the key to this weekend's game, according to Mr Phelan.

"Domination in breakdown and set pieces is where the game will be won. Without good front foot ball, neither side will be able to unleash the attacking prowess they each have in the backline.”

While Mr Phelan would not be drawn into nominating individuals, good judges within the club see the perpetual go forward of backrowers John Southern and Corey Dietrich as keys to victory.

Both players have been outstanding in their tenacity this season, backed up by the consistency of second rower Jonathan Davey, who never disappoints whether at set pieces or general play.

"With teams contesting Under-19, Reserve Grade and A-grade; and having already secured the Women's title, the Ray White Noosa Dolphins have again represented the Noosa region with distinction this year and relish the challenge Saturday presents,” club president Donald McKill said.

"Most pleasingly is that of the 15 run-on players in the A-grade grand final, 13 have come through our junior ranks.

"This is an achievement that truly reflects the strong culture of the Dolphins from Under-6 to A-grade.”

This is the 11th straight year the Dolphins have made the grand final and they are aiming up for a three-peat of titles to make them the powerhouse of Coast rugby.

A-grade kicks off at 4pm, Res Grade 2pm and Colts noon. All matches are at Caloundra Rugby Grounds.

