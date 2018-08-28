Dolphins vow to grow from loss after Noosa sides miss out

HARD GOING: Noosa feed the ball out in the grand final loss.

HARD GOING: Noosa feed the ball out in the grand final loss. Patrick Woods

RUGBY UNION: It was not the finish the Noosa Dolphins was looking for with an uncharacteristic lack of impact in the Sunshine Coast A-grade grand final, losing to Caloundra 40-10.

Noosa captain Brandon Mayhew said his team had tried hard all season but the Lighthouses were deserved premiers.

"Caloundra played well and they were the better side all year,” Mayhew said.

He said they were out-played in all facets of the game.

"All over the field they were clinical and we just made too many mistakes and gave away too many penalties,” Mayhew said.

But he said the result would add to the teams' rivalry and he expected Noosa to grow stronger because of it.

"It brings a bigger challenge for next year,” he said.

"That was their first win since the comp's been going so congrats to them on that but we'll just come back harder next year.

"We had a (relatively) new team with some fresh faces and hopefully they stick around and we'll build on something.”

Noosa featured in three deciders on grand final day but also lost in reserve grade to Maleny and in colts to University of the Sunshine Coast.

In A-grade, the Lighthouses produced a polished performance in front of more than 3200 spectators on their home ground against the competition's traditional powerhouse.

There was an overwhelming sense of joy and relief among the droves of Caloundra faithful. The club's been waiting since 1982 to claim their first title.

"We've done it, we've finally done it,” Caloundra captain Mitch Platt said.

"It was years of heartbreak. Seven grand finals we've gone down, which was too many.

"Our defence was unreal. It was just gutsy. Our attack was great and we just worked hard for each other.

"We've been working hard for each other all year.”

Caloundra had fallen to Noosa in the past two grand finals.