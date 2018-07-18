Dolphins want to lift as they approach serious end of season

UNION: Despite some mixed success of late, the intensity is starting to lift within Noosa Dolphins ranks as the season approaches the pointy end, coach Mick Phelan says.

The Dolphins secured a tough victory against USC Barbarians 30-24 in muddy conditions at Sippy Downs on Saturday. Noosa was in control for much of the match, but had to fight hard to fend off a late charge from Uni as it crossed for two tries in the dying stages.

Phelan said: "It was a good hit out and we knew it was going to be another tough one against Uni. They love holding onto the ball and you've got to be on your toes in defence and you really have to keep them out of your territory or you're going to pay for it.”

It was only their second win for Noosa in the past five fixtures, with two losses against Caloundra and a draw against University in round nine marring preventing a normally unstoppable Noosa's usual dominance.

The Dolphins sit second on the four-team ladder and, with only four games remaining in the regular season, Phelan was pleased to take the win.

"Going into finals every win is good for momentum and there's every chance we could meet uni in the finals and just to know how to play against a side like that to get away with the game is pretty important,” he said.