Domini Collective marks 10 years in business

Forget Black Friday, the mother and daughter team behind Tewantin boutique Domini Collective have launched a super sale to celebrate 10 years in business.

Dominique and Nathalie have a passion for supporting Australian design and have built their business on an ethos of ethical fashion.

Dresses, blouses, pants, bags and more are sourced from across Australia – and around the world – with an emphasis on quality and fair trade.

This year marks a decade since Dominique opened the business, originally stocking homewares and gifts.

It now focuses primarily on clothing, shoes and bags with a particular emphasis on Australian designed and made labels which make up about 40 per cent of stock.

Since Nathalie came on board about three years ago, the mother-daughter team have been taking pleasure in working together to source unique labels which they stock exclusively.

“The beauty of buying together is that we end up with such an eclectic collection of styles, to suit all ages,” said Dominique.

“One of the main things that we feel sets us apart is our love for working with women of all different shapes and sizes, to really get them looking and feeling the best they can when they leave the store.”

However the last ten years has not been smooth sailing, especially with the dominance on online retail undercutting traditional stores.

“We feel we offer an experience that you just don’t get from online shopping – we build relationship with our customers and we offer them our time and honesty,” said Dominique.

“We also love having a laugh, we think that shopping should be fun and light hearted.”

Having trained in fashion, and won design awards, the women offer in-house alterations for people shopping in store, tweaking outfits to get the perfect fit.

“It’s something we do almost every day; take up a hem, shorten a sleeve, add a dart or a wedge here or there,” says Dominique.

“We really believe in making sure things fit the body well, so that you want to put it on and you feel good when you do.”

Domini Collective’s special 10th birthday sale runs until Friday, December 5 with 25% off storewide. Go to dominicollective.com/