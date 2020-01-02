Domino’s slammed over $42 pizzas

A Domino’s outlet has been accused of “jacking up prices” to “exploit” New Year’s Eve partygoers by charging more than double.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has attacked the Domino's pizza chain after it was revealed one restaurant hiked up the price of pizzas to a staggering $A42.75 for New Year's Eve revellers in Times Square.

"Jacking up your prices on people trying to celebrate the holidays? Classy, @dominos," Mr de Blasio tweeted from his official city account.

"To the thousands who came to Times Square last night to ring in 2020, I'm sorry this corporate chain exploited you - stick it to them by patronising one of our fantastic LOCAL pizzerias."

Domino's was accused of ‘jacking up prices’. Picture: iStock

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Post spotted Domino's delivery worker Ratan Banik hawking pizza pies in Times Square for more than twice the $US14.49 ($A20.65) price of a regular large cheese pizza.

Despite the added cost, Mr Banik did brisk business with hungry tourists who were waiting in holding pens for the annual New Year's celebration, with one saying, "It's absolutely worth it."

"It was hot. It seems like it just came out of the oven," said Amit Zanwar, 31, of New Jersey.

"If he comes back, I will buy some more."

The pies came from a Domino's franchise at 40th St and Seventh Ave, where a woman said the business had sold more than 50 by 6pm and would continue offering them until the midnight ball drop that rang in 2020.

The franchise had been selling New Year's Eve pizzas in Times Square for more than 15 years, she added.

An email seeking comment from Domino's wasn't immediately returned.

Meanwhile, a 2018 report by the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI) named Aussie Domino's Pizza boss Don Meij as the country's highest-earning CEO after he took home a whopping $36.84 million the previous year.

Domino's Australian CEO Don Meij was named our highest-earning CEO in 2018. Picture: Annette Dew

The Treasury estimates the median Australian wage to be $55,063 - which means Mr Meij earnt a salary 669 times that of the average Aussie.

After the news broke, then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the pay packets of our chief executives were "extraordinarily high".

"As someone who most of his life has worked in businesses that I've only owned or been a partner in, I find the amount, the pay rates for people working for a lot of big public-listed companies extraordinarily high," Mr Turnbull told 3AW radio at the time.

He said Mr Meij's salary "seems a hell of a lot".

"They'd have to be very productive," he added.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission