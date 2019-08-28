Menu
Login
At his post-G7 media conference, Mr Trump described Mr Morrison as
At his post-G7 media conference, Mr Trump described Mr Morrison as "fantastic".
Politics

Donald Trump flags visit to Australia

by Paul Osborne
28th Aug 2019 3:11 PM

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump says he will be visiting Australia "at some point" and has hailed Scott Morrison as "fantastic".

The two leaders met on the sides of the G7 meeting in Biarritz and Mr Morrison will visit the White House next month.

Asked at a media conference at the end of the summit about rumours of a possible visit to Australia, Mr Trump said: "At some point, I will. Yeah."

It has been rumoured Mr Trump will attend the Presidents Cup at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in December.

Mr Morrison confirmed in June he planned to invite Mr Trump to attend the golf event, saying there was a "reasonable chance" he would attend.

At his post-G7 media conference, Mr Trump described Mr Morrison as "fantastic".

"In fact, we're honouring him and Australia at the White House in a very short period of time."

Mr Trump and First Lady Melania will host Mr Morrison and wife Jenny for a state dinner on September 20 - only the second such event since he became president.

The last US leader to visit Australia was Barack Obama in November 2014 for the G20 summit in Brisbane.

Only five US presidents have ever visited Australia, starting with Lyndon Johnson in October 1966.

More Stories

australia donald trump scott morrison seniors-news

Top Stories

    Club to re-open December?

    Club to re-open December?

    News Work continues apace at the site of the Sunshine Beach Surf Club

    The Moneypenny beat

    The Moneypenny beat

    News Noosa cafe restaurant bringing back the sounds

    Former student shares loves of her career path

    Former student shares loves of her career path

    News Cooroy’s Abby Vartan spoke to students about life in the travel industry, sparking...

    Exotic waters south of the Reef

    Exotic waters south of the Reef

    News Friday Forum goes underwater to reveal rich ecosystems