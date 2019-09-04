Menu
Login
Trump announced he intends to visit Australia last month.
Trump announced he intends to visit Australia last month. Kazuhiro Nogi
Politics

Donald Trump good for Australia: Morrison

by Daniel McCulloch
4th Sep 2019 10:52 AM

SCOTT Morrison insists the "unconventional" US president is good for Australia, as he prepares to visit Washington later this month.

The prime minister says he gets on well with Donald Trump.

"But more importantly, our countries get on, and I think that's the real connection," Mr Morrison told 3AW radio on Wednesday.

He concedes Mr Trump is "very different" from previous US presidents.

"We've got a straight-up relationship and he respects Australia," Mr Morrison said.

"Is he a good president for Australia? Yes."

More Stories

Show More
australia us trade donald trump scott morrison

Top Stories

    Noosa Alive’s state funding boost

    Noosa Alive’s state funding boost

    News Major event Noosa Alive gets an arts boost from government

    NDSHS students pull out all the stops

    NDSHS students pull out all the stops

    News It has been a busy semester for students at Noosa Districts excelling in various...

    Moore doubles in Wilde play

    Moore doubles in Wilde play

    News Stephen Moore back from Sydney with double character in Wilde’s Importance of Being...

    Ceramic artist shapes future with flagship store

    Ceramic artist shapes future with flagship store

    News Tinbeerwah’s Kim Wallace has turned her ceramics hobby into a successful business...