Jason Wellington enjoys Sailability at Noosa River. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa
Donation keeps sails up

Caitlin Zerafa
15th Aug 2019 10:00 AM

LOCALS with a disability who love to sail have extra reason to smile after Sailability were recently presented with a generous donation.

Money to the tune of $4000 was raised from the 2019 Noosa Busking Championships in June and given to the group on behalf on the Rotary Club of Noosa Heads.

Sailability coordinator Ken Plunkett was grateful for the donation, which keeps the program running.

“One of the many benefits of this program is to witness the building of relationships by our junior certified trainers and the people with a disability and the formation of close bonds over the 26 weeks of the program,” Mr Plunkett said.

Run through Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club, Sailability began in 2007 and runs from March to September.

The program enables people of all ages with a disability to experience the thrills of sailing on Vagabond sailing craft.

Noosa Busking Championships have supported the sailing program over recent years and organiser Tony Oxely said it was great to see the money go to such a worthy cause.

“This is the third year our club has been heavily involved in conducting these busking championships as part of the Australian National Busking Championships,” he said.

Rotary president Chris Parker added: “Our aim as a club is to make a difference in our community and our engagement in programs that assist young people is a high club priority”.

“Given Sailability’s excellent work with disabled youth, it’s a program we are delighted to support.”

The current Sailability program will conclude on September 12 with their annual regatta day.

