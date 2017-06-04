Donation to help save lives with straws

THE Pomona State School EarlyAct Club presented a cheque for $470 to the Rotary Club of Cooroy for Lifestraws at their school parade on Monday, May 15.

"This was an excellent effort by the students who organised fundraising events and collected donations for this wonderful cause,” Andrew Aves, president of the Rotary Club of Cooroy, said.

"The need for safe drinking water is denied to many people in this world.

"Every 15 seconds, a child will die as a result of drinking unsafe water.”

LifeStraw is a portable water filter that effectively removes all bacteria and parasites responsible for causing common diarrhoeal diseases.

LifeStraw requires no electrical power or spare parts and can be carried around for easy access to safe and clean water

EarlyAct is a school-wide service club for elementary students from ages 5 to 13, providing young students the opportunity for gaining an increased awareness and knowledge of their community and the world.

"EarlyAct engages students in character- building activities and prepares them for leadership roles to identify and carry out projects which benefit their school, local and global communities,” Carol Johnston, Rotary Club of Cooroy youth director said.

"This initiative by the students at Pomona State School will purchase more than 20 Lifestraws that will convert contaminated water into clean, safe drinking water and help people who don't have ready access to safe drinking water,” she said.