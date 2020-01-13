Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Latrell Mitchell is no longer a Rooster.
Latrell Mitchell is no longer a Rooster.
Rugby League

Done deal: Latrell confirms new home

13th Jan 2020 2:13 PM

Latrell Mitchell is officially a Rabbitoh.

After months of speculation, the former Roosters star inked a one-year deal with South Sydney today, confirming his arrival at Redfern for season 2020.

The club has an option in its favour to keep Mitchell for a second year into 2021.

There are reports Mitchell has been told he will play fullback for the Bunnies this season and Souths general manager of football Shane Richardson is confident he will fit in at his new home.

"He has the ability to be one of the best players in the world and from our discussions with him he understands that it's going to take a lot of hard work and effort for him to be at his best consistently and to reach his full potential," Richardson said.

"He will get that opportunity at the Rabbitohs, working with some wonderful mentors here in Wayne (Bennett), Jason (Demetriou), Ben (Hornby), Greg (Inglis), John (Sutton) and Sam (Burgess), and we're really looking forward to seeing Latrell at his peak wearing the famous cardinal and myrtle jersey that so many greats of the game have worn before him.

"He is a very proud indigenous man, a young leader in the indigenous community and we know that he will be of great support to Souths Cares and its programs in the indigenous community."

More to come …

More Stories

Show More
latrell mitchell nrl south sydney rabbitohs sydney roosters
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Do you know how Murdering Creek Rd got its name?

        premium_icon Do you know how Murdering Creek Rd got its name?

        Community A day of mourning one week out from Australia Day will invoke the massacre of First Nations people at Murdering Creek on Lake Weyba.

        Council ‘misses the boat’ on river plan

        premium_icon Council ‘misses the boat’ on river plan

        Council News Noosa River Plan not the way to go, according to industry groups

        Tourism chief braces for bushfire backlash on the Coast

        premium_icon Tourism chief braces for bushfire backlash on the Coast

        Business Operators getting message out that Queensland not impacted by fires

        Looking to make Noosa more fire resilient

        premium_icon Looking to make Noosa more fire resilient

        Environment Mayor looks to traditional owners for way to control fire outbreaks