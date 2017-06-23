23°
Donning sea 'seatbelts' thanks to donation

23rd Jun 2017 4:57 AM
PREPARED: Coast Guard Noosa Commander Alan Hall and Wayne Hoens of Tewantin Bendigo Bank.
HELPING keep Coast Guard Noosa financially well afloat by some timely financial lifelines is all part of Tewantin Bendigo Bank's community commitment.

Branch manager Wayne Hoens has presented a cheque for $4000 to Coast Guard Noosa Commander Alan Hall this week which in part will further outfit Coast Guard members with new lifejackets.

During the cheque handover, Mr Hall took the opportunity to ask all boaties to take care when in the river and venturing out.

"In an average year Coast Guard Noosa attends to 35 vessels that capsize on the Noosa Bar. That's around 80 people in the water. So far there have luckily been no fatalities, although there have been many near misses,” the commander said.

Mr Hall also said during a recent exercise held in Laguna Bay, a Coast Guard crew member fell overboard sustaining a terrible injury to his shoulder. He was unable to swim so another crew member jumped in and inflated his life jacket and he could be brought back on board. He said if he had been on his own he may well have drowned.

"Thanks to the support we continue to enjoy from Bendigo Bank, all of our vessels carry survey accredited life jackets, plus crew members wear the lighter, more comfortable horse shoe style PFDs when they work.

"Please don't jeopardise it by not wearing a life jacket. If you're a skipper, set an example to your crew and passengers and wear your PFD (personal flotation device),” Mr Hall said.

The law in Queensland states that if you are less than 12 years of age and in an open boat which is under way you must wear a life jacket or PFD.

"At Coast Guard it's compulsory to wear a PFD when crossing the bar, at night or when working in adverse conditions on the back deck. Wearing one doubles your chances of survival if you're forced into the water.

"The PFD will turn you face up and even if you think you're a good swimmer or can put it on when in the water during an emergency, think again. It's almost impossible to don a PFD once you're immersed, so think of it as the seatbelt of the sea.

"The latest records show of the 10 drownings in boating related fatalities in Queensland none were wearing a life jacket,” Mr Hall said.

This is Bendigo's 10th year of support.

"We're proud to have contributed more than $25,000 to Coast Guard Noosa during that time,” Mr Hoens said.

