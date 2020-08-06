‘Don’t be a--holes’: Gym owner’s plea to unregistered users

COLLEEN Harris said she felt sad and angry with the people using her gym, CC Fitness Addicts in Tannum Sands, without a registration.

Following a check of the 24-hour security cameras on Monday, Ms Harris was made aware of patrons using her gym after staff hours, having not registered.

"We try to provide a professional service and you know it's not really the fact they're being dishonest, it's the fact that we're in strict COVID restrictions at the gym," she said.

"Everyone must sign in and sign out but unfortunately people still find a way to abuse the system."

Ms Harris said the gym has always done random membership checks, however, they will be more frequent now.

"The 24-hour cameras will be getting checked more regularly, every hour, from now on and if it comes to it I will put a marshall on like New South Wales gyms are doing at the moment," she said.

Ms Harris said unfortunately, for the main perpetrator, she could take photos of the 24-hour security camera footage.

"I have his picture, I have his name and I have his membership details with another company that uses our gym,' she said.

"I haven't reported him to police, I let him off with a warning even though he let three other fellas in despite them not being members."

Ms Harris likened her security camera surveillance to Big Brother and said they were always watching you.

"Support your small businesses, we are all doing it tough at the moment with the restrictions," she said.

"We're only allowed a certain amount of people in the gym with the COVID restrictions, so it is not only us that they're abusing, it is the whole of the community who uses the gym."

Ms Harris pleaded with the community to do the right thing moving forward and support local business.

"It is not just our gyms, it is a lot of gyms in the area that this is happening too," she said.

"It is unfortunately a thing that 24-hour gyms have to cop, with them not being there all the time."