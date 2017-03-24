Don't be the odd one out - catch Odd Man Out this week

TICKETS are selling fast for the critically acclaimed Odd Man Out, so make sure to get your hands on some before time runs out.

Direct from a sell out season at the Ensemble Theatre in Sydney, the J will present four exclusive fundraiser performances, taking place tonight, tomorrow night and a matinee and evening performance on Saturday.

One of Australia's best playwrights, David Williamson AO, delivers a comedic love story with a twist in this not to be missed performance.

Actors Justin Stewart Cotta and Lisa Gormley play Ryan and Alice, a boy-meets-girl story that's far from a cliche.

Alice has never met anyone like Ryan before: he's charming, forthright and painfully truthful. She knows their relationship is moving way too fast, but there is something ridiculously attractive about this straight - talking man.

As newlyweds, Alice discovers a side of Ryan she never knew existed - and becomes determined to fix his flaws, with ridiculous and disastrous results.

Founding patron of Noosa Long Weekend Festival, Williamson has generously gifted this play to the festival, which allows for these special fundraiser performances to be staged without the festival incurring the cost of royalties.

This means that one of most exciting and entertaining performing arts events in Australia can continue to cater to the diverse tastes of local and visiting audiences.

The festival's long-term success is largely due to the ongoing support of valued sponsors, patrons and festival friends, and a program that offers something for everyone, attracting new and eagerly returning guests from interstate and overseas.

Tickets are $62.50, or $137.50 for premium ticket for the final performance and includes after show supper with David Williamson and cast.

Students can take advantage of the 'student rush' at the matinee performance on Saturday: if students present their ID cards when buying a ticket an hour before the show, they receive a special price of $22.50 - $40 off the regular ticket price.

Shows 7.30pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday, plus 2pm matinee Saturday.