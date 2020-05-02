Don’t confuse ‘responsible investing’, lawyer says

‘What will the economy look like once we get to the other side of this pandemic?’ And ‘how can we dig ourselves out of the current recession?’ are possibly the most talked-about questions right now.

Well, the answer has been staring us in the face for quite some time now.

A radical shift towards responsible investing has the potential to reshape the Australian economy and create a more economically stable, socially responsible, environmentally sustainable future.

Don’t confuse responsible investing with ethical or green investing, although those terms are often used synonymously to describe similar, but different, concepts.

Responsible investment is not just for us ‘greenies’ or those who have a moral or religious objection to alcohol, gambling, or some other perceived vice.

Responsible investors consider how a company or project safeguards non-substitutable natural resources and internalises the environmental and social costs of their activities.

They favour investments in companies and projects where their promoters respect the environment, treat their employees and suppliers fairly, and consider their role as good corporate citizens to be an essential part of their licence operate in our society.

As we emerge from this economic wakeup call, it can be a powerful way to align your investment portfolio, including your superannuation investments, with your philosophies and the future we want to bequeath to our children.

It is about creating wealth by doing good.

Renewable and sustainable energy options attract responsible investors. The pandemic and associated economic dislocation have shown again that our country is seriously vulnerable to global fossil fuel supply chain disruption.

Our future should not lie in renting bigger storage tanks, onshore or offshore.

The future success of our economy and our nation lies in our responsible investment in people, technology and our renewable resources.

We can become more energy self-sufficient through responsible investment in our world-class talent, entrepreneurial flair, and abundance of renewable natural resources.

Responsible investment is not just about ‘avoiding’ investment in things we don’t like or don’t agree with.

It is a decisive action for those of us who believe in using our investing resources towards creating a sustainable future economy that considers environmental, social, and economic, outcomes as having at least comparable significance.

But that doesn’t mean being blind to the reality that the jobs and livelihoods of many Australian families are beholden to the non-renewable resource sector.

Responsible investing today must not only be about investing in clean technologies but also about investing in our transition to that new economy.

It would be naïve to think that we are suddenly going to mothball all our fossil fuel power plants, turn underground coal mines into tourist caving resorts, or open-cut coal mines into Olympic rowing venues.

Responsible investing is about investing in creating new jobs and new opportunities to maintain the livelihoods and living standards of all Australians.

Responsible investment recognises that we are a country in transition to a new economy and we need to invest responsibly in the transition as well as the opportunities.

So now the challenge is in front of us all - individuals, superannuation fund members, corporations, governments at federal, state and local level - to rise out of this enforced hibernation to become responsible investors for the future.

Responsible investment holds the key to a new, vibrant and prosperous phase in the Australia economy where environmental, social, and economic, outcomes have at least comparable significance.

Here’s hoping we dare to take up the responsible investment challenge to create a more economically stable, socially responsible, environmentally sustainable future for all Australians.

• This article is not intended as legal financial or investment advice and should not be construed or relied on as such. Before making any commitment of a legal or financial nature you should seek advice from a qualified and registered legal practitioner or financial or investment adviser.

Dr John Cronin is a lawyer and business advisor. In addition to his legal qualifications he holds a master’s degree in Business Management, a PHD in responsible investment, and is currently pursuing a further PHD in the field of superannuation law.