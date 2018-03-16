Don't cross with 'Pomona power' as QR listens

POMONA WINS: Don't Divide Pomona makes a huge statement about is rail crossing that has paid off.

POMONA WINS: Don't Divide Pomona makes a huge statement about is rail crossing that has paid off. Contributed

PEOPLE power has won the day at Pomona with plans abandoned to close the pedestrian rail crossing.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said after listening to community feedback which included a mass town protest rally, Queensland Rail will retain the current crossing system at Pomona station.

This was after the township made 148 submissions during community consultation with 100 per cent of feedback to retain the crossing.

Mr Bailey said he wanted to assure locals the crossing would remain, but it would require a number of safety upgrades.

"QR put a number of options forward, one of which was to close the crossing but, after public consultations, the message was loud and clear that people wanted the crossing to stay,” Mr Bailey said.

"Safety is always our number one priority, and as the crossing is situated on a curved section of railway, a number of possible safety upgrades will need to be completed.

"One of the safety concerns is there is currently inadequate sight distance for approaching trains and, while I appreciate there have been no serious incidents to date, QR needs to put plans in place to safeguard the community and ensure this remains the case.”

Don't Divide Pomona spokesman Brian O'Connor said he felt very relieved for the safety of children on foot and on bicycles that the old crossing would stay and would be improved.

"The solidarity the people of Pomona displayed in maintaining pressure on Queensland Rail to keep open the cross-town path that has served the town for more than 100 years sustained and united the community like no other issue in recent times,” he said.

"Pomonans will want QR to include us in all aspects of the final design and safety features that will be incorporated in an upgraded crossing.”

Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton this was a "fabulous outcome for the community”.

"They took their collective voice and I think you could see all the submissions were fully supportive,” she said.

She praised the community commitment and said this was a really good approach by all parties involved.

Mr Bailey said the upgrade design work is yet to be undertaken, but the upgrade may include the installation of audible and visual alarms, footpaths and signage.

"I understand locals feel passionately about the future of the crossing, its historical significance to the town and its role in promoting walkability,” the minister said.

"QR is committed to working with the community and delivering a solution which balances the need for safety with providing a crossing that meets the town's requirements now and into the future.

QR CEO Nick Easy said they had been overwhelmed with the community's feedback regarding the pedestrian crossing - 100 per cent of which called for the crossing to be retained and upgraded.

"Of 148 submissions received during community consultation in August this year, 100 per cent of feedback indicated a preference for the crossing to be retained and upgraded to ensure walking connectivity remains in place at this location,” Mr Easy said.

"QR has taken this feedback on board, in addition to consulting with Noosa Shire Council, community groups and local businesses, and has made a decision to upgrade the crossing to ensure it meets national rail safety standards, while retaining connectivity at this site for local pedestrians.

"Queensland Rail will keep the Pomona community informed regarding the progress and timing of the design investigations.”