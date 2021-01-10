Menu
Pink ribbon fundraiser- nail tech
Business

Don’t forget to vote: Nail tech’s in race for Coast’s best

Natalie Wynne
10th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
The final hours of voting are here.

The Sunshine Coast Daily put a call out on Facebook this week to find the best nail tech or salon for 2020 as part of its Best of the Sunshine Coast series.

Hundreds have commented with their recommendations.

VOTE NOW: Who's the Coast's best nail tech?

The search has been narrowed down to the top 17 technicians and salons in the region.

Now, it’s up to you to decide the winner with voting due to close Sunday night.

The top five techs in the lead are:

  • Lush Nails & Lashes
  • Sandi Cotton Naild It
  • Nail & Beauty Studio Buderim - Deanna and Sharon
  • nailsbykaibee
  • Kylie's All About Nails
best nail technician nail salon sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

