26°
News

Don't let dogs near a bunny

14th Apr 2017 9:39 AM
TAKE EGG-CEPTION: Keep the chocolates away from your pets this Easter.
TAKE EGG-CEPTION: Keep the chocolates away from your pets this Easter. Rachel Vercoe

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WITH Easter upon us, it's important to remember that pets don't enjoy celebrating the same way we do.

Dr Guy Weerasinghe from Greencross Vets says that there are a number of important safety tips to keep in mind so that your pets can have a safe Easter.

"During the Easter period, our clinic is inundated with pet toxicity cases ranging from hyperactivity and behavioural problems, through to life-threatening situations,” Dr Guy said.

"Many families like to indulge in Easter eggs and hot cross buns, so it's only natural that we want to treat our pets too.”

To reduce the amount of pet-related injuries and illnesses, Dr Guy suggests avoiding the following:

Chocolate dangers

The danger with chocolate is that animals such as dogs, cats, parrots and horses can't effectively metabolise the chocolate chemical known as theobromine.

Unlike in humans, theobromine causes a wide range of problems including vomiting, diarrhoea, excessive urinating and hyperactivity.

In severe cases, this can be followed by depression, coma, seizures and even death. Please be careful of pet access to chocolates during Easter egg hunts.

Festive food

Common festive foods such as hot cross buns, raisins, onions, garlic, macadamia nuts and barbecue foods such as cooked bones can often be left on the table and consumed by our pets.

Pancreatitis is one of the most common conditions presented to clinics, where the animal's pancreas becomes severely inflamed, causing pain and discomfort.

Clinical signs of pancreatitis include lack of appetite, drooling, vomiting and a painful abdomen.

Pancreatitis is a serious condition and often require hospitalisation while they recover.

Easter lily

Lilies can be a popular flower around Easter time, often used in table arrangements or simply displayed around the home.

However, all types of lilies are extremely toxic to pets, especially to our feline friends.

The entire plant is poisonous and symptoms of toxicity include vomiting and signs associated with kidney failure including disinterest in food, depres- sion, vomiting and the inability to urinate properly.

At Easter, extra playtime or going for walks can be far more rewarding for your pet.

Noosa News

Topics:  chocolate dangerous dogs and cats easter eggs

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Coolum pool to close for six weeks

Coolum pool to close for six weeks

25m pool at Coolum Aquatic Centre to close on Easter Monday until July 1.

Fisheries officers 'on deck' around Noosa region

Fisheries officers are out in force this long weekend.

Fisheries officers will be on patrol during the Easter weekend

Don't let dogs near a bunny

TAKE EGG-CEPTION: Keep the chocolates away from your pets this Easter.

Chocolate Easter eggs are dangerous for pets

Brushing up on Elanda protest

ELANDA ACTION: looking to keep Elanda Point just the way it is.

Community action

Local Partners

Coolum pool to close for six weeks

25m pool at Coolum Aquatic Centre to close on Easter Monday until July 1.

Big celebrations for Vic's 100th birthday

100 YEARS YOUNG: Victor Hallett celebrated his 100th birthday at Carramar.

Noosa man Vic Hallett celebrates his 100th birthday

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Erin Molan fires back about her $100k engagement ring

ERIN Molan has opened up about her head-turning engagement ring after her jeweller confirmed the sparkler’s rough estimation as in the $100,000 range.

Kidman is red hot, once again

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies.

Cannes roles out the red carpet for Nicole Kidman.

Sunrise’s big win against Today

Sunrise has scored a huge win over Today.

THE breakfast TV wars will see Sunrise broadcast from the Logies.

Inside Heath Ledger's final manic days and sleepless nights

I Am Heath Ledger goes inside the manic days and sleepless nights of Heath Ledger’s life.

What was really going on with Heath Ledger?

Vintage Trouble: Best dressed frontman demands attention

Vintage Trouble perform at Bluesfest 2017 at the Mojo Tent at Byron Bay.

The band is performing again tomorrow at Crossroads

‘Yep, I did that’: Survivor villain’s frank apology

Survivor host Jeff Probst had a big tribal council on his hands this week.

Survivor contestant says he deserves the backlash for ugly incident.

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

Lashings of Luxury…

12 Shanagolden Court, Yaroomba 4573

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Architect designed, multi-level, and showcasing glorious ocean views…this elegant home will take your breath away; ultra-modern with a seamless flow and clean...

Under 10 minutes’ Drive to the Beach!

97 Beerburrum Street, Aroona 4551

House 3 2 2 Auction

Auction Location: On Site. This house sits on 718m2 size block which is elevated to catch the amazing breezes. It’s only a short and quick 4km drive to Dicky...

A Place to Call Home!

9 Nichols Street, Nambour 4560

House 3 1 Offers Over...

This tastefully renovated cutie, circa 1970, has a warmth and charm that is so ‘homely’ and cosy; modernised, whilst still retaining the character and integrity of...

First Class Lifestyle on Buderim

14 Foote Ridge, Buderim 4556

House 4 3 2 Auction

This superb example of modern and stylish design, coupled with everyday living practicalities makes for an opportunity of the ultimate dream home. A first class...

When Position is Paramount

14 Golf Street, Buderim 4556

House 4 3 2 Auction

Prudent buyers base their Real Estate decisions on position. Buderim has long been regarded as one of the most desirable residential areas in Australia. Golf...

Mountain Top Location

30 Tindale Avenue, Buderim 4556

House 3 2 3 Auction

Location, timing and opportunity are the ingredients that will make 30 Tindale Avenue sensational buying. This solid, spacious home is located in a quiet...

The perfect entry-level investment

7/29 Baden Powell Street, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 2 1 Auction 29 April...

As the CBD grows and starts to come to life, getting into the market and being centrally located has never been more important. This solid and well-designed unit...

ABSOLUTE BEACHFRONT PARADISE AWAITS

316/102 Alexandra Parade, Alexandra Headland 4572

Unit 2 1 1 Auction 22 April...

FEATURES: - Ocean-front apartment offering stunning panoramic ocean views - Enjoy water views from almost every room in the apartment - Located right across from...

Bli Bli&#39;s Mansion

1 Haas Street, Bli Bli 4560

House 5 3 7 Auction On site 22...

Locals refer to this property as the Bli Bli mansion. It's as if the town was built around the home and its extraordinary how so much land can be available so...

STOP You&#39;ve found it!

61 Preston Road, Diddillibah 4559

House 6 3 10 Auction On Site...

Spanning across just over one acre, sits this Sunshine Coast Hinterland Queenslander that has loads of potential and will leave you in pleasant disbelief. Over...

Country living right in town

Perfect Noosa small acreage comes with sheds and mixed orchard

Ultimate beachfront position

Live the life of a beachcomber on Noosa's North Shore

Live in a water wonderland

Luxury Paul Clout designer home at Noosa captures the imagination

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!