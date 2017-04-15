Don't let dogs near a bunny

TAKE EGG-CEPTION: Keep the chocolates away from your pets this Easter.

WITH Easter upon us, it's important to remember that pets don't enjoy celebrating the same way we do.

Dr Guy Weerasinghe from Greencross Vets says that there are a number of important safety tips to keep in mind so that your pets can have a safe Easter.

"During the Easter period, our clinic is inundated with pet toxicity cases ranging from hyperactivity and behavioural problems, through to life-threatening situations,” Dr Guy said.

"Many families like to indulge in Easter eggs and hot cross buns, so it's only natural that we want to treat our pets too.”

To reduce the amount of pet-related injuries and illnesses, Dr Guy suggests avoiding the following:

Chocolate dangers

The danger with chocolate is that animals such as dogs, cats, parrots and horses can't effectively metabolise the chocolate chemical known as theobromine.

Unlike in humans, theobromine causes a wide range of problems including vomiting, diarrhoea, excessive urinating and hyperactivity.

In severe cases, this can be followed by depression, coma, seizures and even death. Please be careful of pet access to chocolates during Easter egg hunts.

Festive food

Common festive foods such as hot cross buns, raisins, onions, garlic, macadamia nuts and barbecue foods such as cooked bones can often be left on the table and consumed by our pets.

Pancreatitis is one of the most common conditions presented to clinics, where the animal's pancreas becomes severely inflamed, causing pain and discomfort.

Clinical signs of pancreatitis include lack of appetite, drooling, vomiting and a painful abdomen.

Pancreatitis is a serious condition and often require hospitalisation while they recover.

Easter lily

Lilies can be a popular flower around Easter time, often used in table arrangements or simply displayed around the home.

However, all types of lilies are extremely toxic to pets, especially to our feline friends.

The entire plant is poisonous and symptoms of toxicity include vomiting and signs associated with kidney failure including disinterest in food, depres- sion, vomiting and the inability to urinate properly.

At Easter, extra playtime or going for walks can be far more rewarding for your pet.