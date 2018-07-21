Menu
Hotel industry expert Michael Moret-Lalli, Destination Byron Bay director David Jones and Tourism Noosa chair Steve McPharlin.
Don't let our brand grow stagnant

by Alan Lander
21st Jul 2018 8:30 AM

IS NOOSA getting a bit stale for tourists?

More recent tourism figures suggest not - but in such a competitive industry there's no time for resting one one's laurels.

And that's why Tourism Noosa held a conference and expo for members and visiting speakers at Peppers Noosa Resort on Monday, to keep them market-aware, but also to introduce potential supply services from members that, if bulk-bought by other members, would deliver cost benefits.

"Noosa is a successful tourism destination,” Tourism Noosa chairman and Mantra/Peppers area manager Steve McPharlin said.

"There is not a lot of new development, and we don't want to become stagnant.

"We need to keep lifting our standards to keep our visitors.”

Mr McPharlin said about 200 members would gather to talk about industry trends, what customers are looking for, development opportunities, "then talk about specific tools to use to reinvest and refresh our market”.

"The big thing today is we have 35 suppliers here, who are now members (to present their services).

"Tourism Noosa members get exclusive deals. It's like group buying, they get better deals.”

Asked if developers were happy about the minimal resort development opportunity, Mr McPharlin said "you'd have to ask council”.

"The opportunity for finding new sites is a bit of a challenge; 98 per cent of accommodation in Noosa is strata.

"You can't just demolish them; you have to negotiate with all unit owners.

"Strata is very popular in Queensland and NSW. From a developer perspective, they get to sell before they're even built.”

