Don't miss Noosa Surf Art Expo this weekend

Owen Cavanagh works on his latest mural at the Nambour Historical Museum which depicts the sugar cane industry. John McCutcheon

IMMERSE yourself in the beauty of surf and head along to the Surf Art Expo this weekend.

Starting at 9am tomorrow and Sunday, Noosa Surf Works will come to life with live art demonstrations, chainsaw sculpting, surfboard shaping and interactive art workshops for the community to enjoy as well as live music to round off the day.

Organised by celebrated surf artist Owen Cavanagh, the event features the longest list of activities its ever seen, with more than 30 local artists and a series of live art demonstrations.

Owen has pulled together some extraordinary artisans who work with fairly unconventional tools and unusual mediums.

Two competitions will be held on the day - the kids surf art will have two categories for children, and best surf style vehicle for adults.

Kids can bring along prepared artworks and vehicles can show up on the day, with lots of great prizes to be won.

The fourth Surf Art Expo will be a charity event with funds raised from a gold coin donation upon entry.

All proceeds will go to the Wishlist Foundation and The Surfrider Foundation.

Surf Art Expo will be a fun, family event at Noosa Surf Works, 1/11 Bartlett St, Noosaville at the Shotgun Factory.