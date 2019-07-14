Menu
Login
Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever in Booksmart.
Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever in Booksmart.
News

Don't miss the all the movie action screening this week

14th Jul 2019 12:00 PM

NOW SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMAS:

Booksmart

Crawl

Stuber

Spider Man: Far From Home

Toy Story 4

Yesterday

After

Rocketman

  • The magic of Disney's The Lion King arrives at Noosa from July 17 - tickets are on sale now.
  • Join the senior's morning tea screening of The Keeper on Wednesday, July 31 from 10am - tickets selling now.
  • For all the latest information and updates on special events and weekly session times, like us on Facebook BCCNoosaCinemas or visit www.eventcinemas.com.au

cinema guide movie guide noosa cinemas noosa movie guide whats on noosa
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Sounding grand and Majestic again in Pomona

    Sounding grand and Majestic again in Pomona

    News Pomona again in tune as theatre star takes a bow

    Bank branch relocation

    Bank branch relocation

    News Why did the bank cross the road?

    Friends celebrate 12 months at the helm

    Friends celebrate 12 months at the helm

    News One year up for partnership

    Hinterland community comes together for annual festival

    Hinterland community comes together for annual festival

    News Pomona's King of the Mountain festival has community at heart