Don't miss the Cooroy Originals

THE next Cooroy Originals will welcome one of the most inspiring rappers on the hip-hop scene at the moment, MC Wheels.

Born with a rare spinal disease, MC Wheels might be confined to a wheelchair but his talent is explosive.

November 26 will see MC Wheels perform in a line-up beside headliners the Barleyshakes, plus Whiskey and Me, and Mark Ridout and the Rhythm.

MC Wheels and his team are working on a new video clip for his upcoming single Been A While, the second single from his recent sophomore album The Dark Side of Happiness, to be released later this year.

The first single taken from that album released earlier this year, Positive Outlook, has been picking up airplay in Australia on 4ZZZ in Brisbane and RTR FM in Perth and hit number two on the Radio Indie Alliance Top 15 of stations around the world.

Head to the Cooroy Apex Park for a relaxed afternoon of stellar live music from noon-5pm.

The all-ages, family-friendly event will have market stalls, food vans, face painting and buskers, as well as the nearby playground, skate park and BMX track.

The event is funded through community contribution on the day with raffles.

While the event is essentially free, donations and sponsorships fund the regular event and ensure its future.