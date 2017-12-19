Don't miss the last festivities around the region

A merry time for one and all at the Noosa Waters Christmas flotilla.

NOOSA hasn't run out of festive cheer yet, with a number of celebratory events still happening around the region.

Friday is the Eumundi night markets, where a selection of artisan stalls sell their wares under the sparkling fairy lights.

Held in December in the lead-up to Christmas, pick up a last-minute, unique gift from the markets from 5pm this Friday.

Every day until Christmas Eve, you can bring your furry, feathered or scaled friends to the Noosa Fair Shopping Centre for a free photo with Santa Paws.

Friday, December 22, is the annual Noosa Waters flotilla event. See page 7 for more.

Churches around the region will be hosting Christmas Eve and Christmas Day events. Phone your local church for times and details.

Some restaurants still have Christmas lunch options available and have advised the community of their opening hours over Christmas and new year. Visit www.visitnoosa. com.au/upcoming-events for more information.

As we prepare for New Year's Eve, Noosa has a number of events ready to end 2017 with a bang.

The Noosa Marina will have fireworks and a laser show at 9pm and midnight.

Noosa Main Beach will host a family-friendly evening, with fireworks at 9pm.

And the waterways will light up at the Noosa River Fire from 9pm, with fireworks and live music.

