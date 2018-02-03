Menu
Login
News

Don't miss the Legends of League game day

The open women's match: Noosa v Pacific Nations.
The open women's match: Noosa v Pacific Nations. Amber Macpherson
by Amber Macpherson

TRUE legends give it their all in the rain and the mud, like today's players at the Legends of League.

Head to the Tewantin Noosa Pirate Fields to get amongst all the action of Noosa's top rugby players going head to head against Maryborough teams, before the main event tonight - Australian all stars versus Noosa all stars.

Some of Australia's best League players will go up against Noosa's legends, kicking off at 7.30pm.

NRL greats such as Prince, Civoniceva, Matua and Goldthorpe will have to dig deep if they wish to remain unbeaten against a crack Noosa Pirate side, made up of the 2008 Premiership Team.

Players the calibre of Zipf, Fitzgerald, Haslam and a host of others will show what it takes to be a Noosa Pirate.

There's a bar, hot food for sale and places to sit undercover, so don't miss this family fun event.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Topics:  legends of league noosa noosa pirates nrl what's on

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Golden times: 50 years of marriage

Golden times: 50 years of marriage

Fifty years ago John and Trish Percey spent their honeymoon in Noosa, and now they call our beach town home.

DIY workshops teach new skills

NEW SKILLS: Children having fun and learning at Bunnings.

Why not do it yourself?

Waterfront wedding woes

Andrea & Kerri Ravezzani on the land strip adjoining their award-winning Waterfront Restaurant at Noosaville

Small park patch webbed by legislation

Araya's love of dance reignited

STAR: Araya Hammond, 14, plans to audition for a workshop with indigenous dance group Bangarra Dance Company.

Araya, 14, to audition for a workshop with Bangarra Dance Group

Local Partners