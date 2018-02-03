Don't miss the Legends of League game day

TRUE legends give it their all in the rain and the mud, like today's players at the Legends of League.

Head to the Tewantin Noosa Pirate Fields to get amongst all the action of Noosa's top rugby players going head to head against Maryborough teams, before the main event tonight - Australian all stars versus Noosa all stars.

Some of Australia's best League players will go up against Noosa's legends, kicking off at 7.30pm.

NRL greats such as Prince, Civoniceva, Matua and Goldthorpe will have to dig deep if they wish to remain unbeaten against a crack Noosa Pirate side, made up of the 2008 Premiership Team.

Players the calibre of Zipf, Fitzgerald, Haslam and a host of others will show what it takes to be a Noosa Pirate.

There's a bar, hot food for sale and places to sit undercover, so don't miss this family fun event.