Don't miss the Pomona Night of Lights

Pomona Night of Lights is on Thursday evening at Stan Topper Park.

POMONA will light up like a Christmas tree on Thursday night with its festive Night of Lights celebration.

Featuring a laser show spectacular in Stan Topper Park, the community is encouraged to make like the three wise men and follow the lights to the brightest town of the night.

With all new special effects, the laser show will definitely be a highlight.

Featuring entertainment of live music by Steve and Ainsley Apirana, along with fun and frivolity from the Cherry Ripes, there will be lots of opportunities to sing your favourite carols.

Of course, the night wouldn't be complete without a visit from Santa.

There will be plenty of food available to purchase - Lions Club BBQ and drinks, Little Boy Blue Coffee Van and Mr Whippy Ice cream van or bring your own picnic.

Buy a raffle to be in it to win one of three delicious Gitsham Hams.

Glow candles are available to purchase.

The event is funded by a Noosa Council Festive Season grant and hosted as a joint venture between the Cooroy Pomona Lions and the Pomona and District Community House .

For more information call the Pomona & District Community House on 5485 2427.

