Don't need king's ransom to buy a castle

Karl Buechmann is selling his Ridgewood castle, which boasts turrets, a moat and an entrance bridge, for less than a million.

A "GOTHIC castle” equipped with a moat, turrets and a bridge is for sale in the Noosa hinterland - and you don't need to be a millionaire to buy it.

But you might need to be a bit of a Viking to move in.

Property owner Karl Buechmann admits his castle needs a "little bit of work”, particularly to the finishing touches.

He has listed the 3.4ha Ridgewood property, located about 32km from trendy Hastings St in Noosa Heads, for "offers over $850,000”.

Mr Buechmann bought the land in 2000 and then the "stonemason's labourer” set about finding the right home to build to take advantage of its views.

When he stumbled across a drawing of a castle, he knew he had the right idea.

"It had to be a hexagonal shape to get the views,” he said. "But you don't have hexagonal houses. We had seen how other castles looked and then built the idea around it.”

It took him and a group of friends "around six months” to build the basic shape and the rest of the time adding refinements.

They've had it on and off the market for a decade.