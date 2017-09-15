Don't pack away the doona yet - winter temps are coming

IF YOU'RE thinking of stripping the quilt off your bed and replacing the flannelette sheets, you might want to think again.

The Bureau of Meterology says minimum temperatures for Noosa this weekend and in to next week are expected to sit at winter averages.

Those brave enough to wake up before 6am this morning would have experienced a temperature of 10 degrees.

Tomorrow's minimum temperature is a brisk 11 degrees, but a top of 27 should melt away the frost.

Sunday is better news with a morning temperature of 13 degrees, heating up to 25 degrees during the day.

The start of the working week will bring slight relief with a minimum temperature of 15 degrees on Monday.

Tuesday will have a minimum of 12 degrees and a maximum of 26, while Wednesday will have minimum of 14 and max of 28.

Despite the cold weather, emergency services remain vigilant of the high fire danger in place during the warm and dry conditions.