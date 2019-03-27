Don't put your family in danger

ONE local retailer is helping keep families safe by encouraging residents to swap old smoke alarm batteries free of charge.

Battery World Noosa's Barry Schefe said every year they support the firies call to change batteries on April 1.

"Hundreds of thousands of Australians still fail to change their smoke alarm batteries every year,” Mr Schefe said.

"Yet one simple fact does not change - if you haven't got a working smoke alarm you are four times more likely to die in a residential fire than people with a working smoke alarm.”

If your garage is connected to your house, Battery World Australia is urging residents to install a smoke alarm in the hall outside the door to the garage.

"The garage can be a virtual time bomb: we are charging our cordless drills, electric bike batteries you name it, often overnight, in an area where we store fuel for the mower or a spare gas bottle for the barbecue,” he said.

"Just (recently) two crews of fire fighters on the Sunshine Coast were called to a fire that started in the garage.”

Mr Schefe said smoke alarms more than 10 years old also need to be replaced. He also suggested checking in on any elderly relatives or neighbours to make sure their smoke alarms working.

"We understand people might come in for extended family, so we will happily give you as many as 20 batteries for your old ones,” he said.

Residents can swap smoke alarm batteries at the Noosaville store on Lionel Donovan Drive on March 30 and 31 only.

Home fire safety tips

. Turn your appliances off at the power point when not in use

. Don't charge on a bed, carpet or soft surface, nor leave chargers on overnight

. Ensure your appliances are in good condition and working order before use

. Do not overload your power boards.

. If you see a fire always call triple-0, rather than your local fire station, for the quickest response to the incident.