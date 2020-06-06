Menu
The radical activists who have vowed to go ahead with today’s rally have a long history of anti-police social media posts.
News

‘Don’t snitch’, protestors urge ahead of rally

by Clarissa Bye
6th Jun 2020 11:06 AM
The radical activists who have vowed to go ahead with today's rally have a long history of anti-police social media posts, including a bizarre ­instruction not to "snitch" and call Crime Stoppers.

Organisers moved the rally to Town Hall after more than 28,000 people expressed an interest in attending, with many protesters flooding social media to say they "didn't care" about any legal restrictions.

"I'm still going," said Aleksandra Trkulia. "Racism is bigger than your COVID-19 shit."

Leetona Dungay, whose son David died after being restrained by prison guards, said she planned to march regardless of what authorities wanted.

Protesters have vowed to go ahead with today’s rally.
Leetona Dungay, whose son David died after being restrained by prison guards.
"We are going to march whether they like it or not because it is our land," she said. "I don't care if they are going to shoot me … you can't do that to us, we are the law."

Three protest organisations are orchestrating the rally, which has also been promoted online by other hard left groups, including GetUp!, Extinction Rebellion and the same radical greenies who staged the schoolchildren climate strikes. The School Strike 4 Climate Australia Network sent an email to children, ­inciting them to join the ­illegal crowds.

Protesters have vowed to attend today’s Sydney rally despite the NSW Supreme Court ban.
"Show up to one of the protests organised by First Nations people in solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement," the organisers said.

One of the main organising groups, the shadowy ­Anticolonial Asian Alliance, uses a graphic of a woman with a mask, holding a finger up to her mouth, as an illustration of its instruction to "keep quiet".

"Sssshhhh," it reads. "Don't snitch! Let's keep each other safe from all forms of harm, including state violence.

"Instead of calling Crime Stoppers, try to have caring conversations with people about the importance of ­distancing."

Originally published as 'Don't snitch', activists tell kids ahead of protest

Supporters of the Black Lives Matter protest group outside the Supreme Court yesterday.
