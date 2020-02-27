Don’t sweat: Every Coast school to get airconditioning
AFTER years of advocacy, the Queensland Government has today promised to aircondition every classroom, staffroom and library in schools across the state.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk took to social media to make the announcement this morning, confirming every state school would be airconditioned within the next two years.
"We want every student to get the best education and to learn in comfortable surroundings no matter where they live," the video announcement said.
BREAKING: We will air condition EVERY state school in Queensland. Every classroom, every library and every staff room. And we'll deliver it within the next two years.
The video also revealed the State Government would install "thousands more solar panels on school roofs" to help offset the energy costs.
"Investing in education means a brighter future for Queensland," it continued.
The announcement comes after continued pressure by the LNP for the State Government to match its commitment of airconditioning every state school.
Queensland Teachers' Union president Kevin Bates told the Daily last November the union had been campaigning for several years for climate control in classrooms.
"The critical issue is the temperature," he said. "Above 28 degrees, students' ability to learn is diminished, and above 32 degrees, essentially no new learning is taking place.
"This is an important investment in the learning conditions for our students."
SEE THE FULL LIST OF COAST STATE SCHOOLS HERE:
