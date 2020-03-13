‘Don’t throw me out’: Waste ‘warrior’ councillor

Cr Joe Jurisevic is running again for council.

Cr Joe Jurisevic is running again for council.

COMMITTED anti-waste campaigner Joe Jurisevic wants voters on March 28 to recycle him to Noosa Council.

It’s a line the keen cricketer and serving councillor uses to great impact as the election forums to date.

A family man who moved to Noosa 20 years ago, Cr Jurisevic has owned and operated two small businesses before being elected.

“I understand the challenges for small business operators. I have been actively engaged with arts, sport, environment, community and youth organisations in this community,” he said.

“I feel privileged to have represented the Noosa community as a councillor for the last six years. I’m proud of my track record as one of your community representatives and the track record of this council.

Cr Joe Jurisevic was an anti-illegal dumping campaigner before he stood for council.

“This term, Noosa Council remains in a sound financial position, paying down debt and reducing expenses through initiatives like solar on council buildings.”

Cr Jurisevic said council has acknowledged the challenges of climate change and negotiated the acquisition of 2400ha of Yurol and Ringtail Forests for conservation.

“All this while roads continue to be resealed and graded, bridges get renewed and waste services have been enhanced with minimal rate increases,” he said.

“The Go Noosa transport initiatives are starting to have an impact on holiday congestion and work is underway to improve paths and cycleways.

“Updated master plans for the Noosa district and Cooroy sporting precincts will enable work to start on upgrades to those facilities for the community,” he said.

He said at the last election he committed to enhancing waste minimisation and “we have delivered more green waste bins, Plastic Free Noosa for events and council operations, water bottle filling stations, with food and organic waste solutions being discussed with other councils”.

“Once again, I will run a no waste campaign. There will be no flyers to throw away,” he said.

His next term focus would be on: