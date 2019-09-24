Menu
Login
Politics

Don't waste fair work tribunal's time: AG

24th Sep 2019 9:28 AM

SACKED workers could be penalised if they don't make reasonable attempts with their unfair dismissal claims, in a bid to prevent the Fair Work Commission's time being wasted.

Attorney-General Christian Porter will consider the idea in the federal government's workplace system review, after the commission voiced concern about workers wasting its resources.

Mr Porter says it's reasonable to expect sacked workers to be serious about their unfair dismissal claims and follow the tribunal's procedures.

"Failure to properly pursue a matter once commenced and without formally withdrawing the claim means wasted resources, funded by the taxpayer," he told AAP on Tuesday.

"Plus, an unfair burden on the small business employer that has to spend precious time and money to defend a non-pursued claim to its conclusion."

Fair Work Commission deputy president Alan Colman is annoyed the tribunal's time is wasted when people either don't attend hearings or fail to file documents.

It's "completely unacceptable" people only have to pay a $73.20 filing fee but could then fail to follow through without impunity, he told The Australian.

"In my view, there should be more robust consequences under the (Fair Work) Act for litigants who fail to make reasonable efforts to prosecute applications."

More Stories

attorney general fair work work claims

Top Stories

    Latest weather forecast as heat is on holiday weather in Noosa

    Latest weather forecast as heat is on holiday weather in...

    News Noosa weather outlook looking mostly fine

    The business mentor’s bible

    The business mentor’s bible

    News Noosa businessman has the process down to a fine art and he shares his expertise in...

    RSL Rock’n through the Ages

    RSL Rock’n through the Ages

    News Dry Those Tears — Here Come the Wonder Years

    Ban on shark nets boost for campaign

    Ban on shark nets boost for campaign

    News Legal shark net win boosts Noosa ban campaign