'Don't wear a tie' key to this business' success

Jodie McKay, Nadia Colburn, Noosa Boardroom owner Steve Lawrence, Richard Hearle and Phil Edgar celebrate the expansion of the Noosa Boardroom with morning tea.

LEAVE your tie at the door is the mantra of the Noosa Boardroom, and with a recent expansion almost doubling its office spaces, it's a mantra that's proving successful.

Noosa Boardroom owner Steve Lawrence said he always had a vision of expanding to accommodate more business, with eight new offices unveiled on March 3.

"I'm excited to open these new offices,” he said.

"Before I was turning businesses away, now I can accept more. It's a bit of relief.”

Mayor Tony Wellington and MP Glen Elmes were among the guests to congratulate Mr Lawrence on the growth of the businesses.

"What they're doing here is excellent,” Mr Elmes said.

"A number of businesses have started here and moved on to become hugely successful.

"You can work with other people who are like-minded.

"If you're working from home it can get quite lonely, but here you have people to interact with, and as humans that's where our creativity comes from.”

Mr Lawrence said after 10 years, it was the right time to open up to more business potential.

"It's important to have the longevity, we're growing because we need to, not because we want to,”

Mr Lawrence said.

"We're relaxed but professional.

"Don't wear a tie here, please.”