Doonan resident tired of the buzz

A DETAILED log kept by Mark Jones from his normally quiet Doonan acreage showed 17 helicopters flew over his home in the space of 11 hours.

And the consistent noise of the chopper blades flying over his home, which is located about 20 kilometres from the airport, is driving him crazy.

Mr Jones, a retired musician, bought his dream acreage in Doonan eight years ago with no idea it would become a flight path for helicopters.

Then two years ago, his nightmare began, he said.

Mr Jones started keeping a log of the number of flights over his home and said he had recorded "more than 500 in six months”.

But the number of flights on May 15 set a "world record”.

Mr Jones said the helicopters wore the colour of Becker Helicopters and he blamed this company for the invasion of his peace and quiet.

Becker Helicopters owner Mike Becker doesn't deny it could have been his choppers, but said there wasn't any proof.

Mr Becker also said it was likely the number of flights over that area was going to get worse when the new airport runway was constructed in four years.

"Doonan is a way point for flights and there will be a lot more flights around Doonan when the runway is built,” Mr Becker said.

"All the jets will be routed that way.”

His helicopters would also likely have to fly lower.

"We typically fly over 2500 feet,” Mr Becker said.

"Then, we won't be able to go above 1000 feet.”

It was also possible Becker Helicopters might have to adjust its route over other coastal areas to keep up its service.

"We have no idea what we are going to do with the new runway,” Mr Becker said.

"The council hasn't been able to communicate with us yet.

"We may have to go lower, we may have to go left.”

He said he did not need council approval to change his route.

But he said his company was "within the rules and regulations, in fact we are exceeding them”.

Mr Jones said when he bought his property in Doonan there was "no indication” it would be under a flight path.

"I bought here, spent my whole life savings to buy a place in country where it's nice and quiet and it was for six years,” he said.

Kathy Sundstrom