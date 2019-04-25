Menu
NEW ERA: Bendigo branch manager Linda Oliver and her team.
Doors open for a new way to bank in Noosa

25th Apr 2019 7:00 PM

WHILE other banks are closing their doors, one is expanding its investment in Noosa.

It's been months in the making, but the new Tewantin Noosa Community Bank branch of Bendigo Bank is open and a whole new way of banking has begun.

Known to many locals at its old location across the road, the new branch staff at 114 Poinciana Ave is excited about its continued work in our community.

Branch manager Linda Oliver says it's a big change with some hi-tech conveniences' customers will enjoy.

"The first thing everyone is noticing is the size of our new branch. It's basically a community hub with a bank in the middle of it,” she said.

"There's nothing else like this on the coast. Apart from being a full-service bank with industry leading customer service, it's a custom built, customer focussed branch. Our customers can talk one-on-one with specialist members of the branch team in a comfortable sit-down environment,” Linda said.

Linda added the new branch has a coin counting machine, phone banking and internet kiosks and incorporates technology to make transactions more efficient and allow branch staff more time to spend with customers.

"Our team is local and excited to show customers through the many options available.”

The branch is located at 114 Poinciana Avenue and is open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday. Call Linda and her team on 5440 5289.

